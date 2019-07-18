Lord's hopefuls Sarisbury Athletic eye home comfort as North Perrott visit in National Village Cup

Have your say

Sarisbury Athletic are determined to seize the moment as they host North Perrott in the quarter-finals of the National Village Cup on Sunday.

Victory over the Somerset visitors will put the Allotment Road outfit one victory from a Lord's final.

Sarisbury stalwart Jon Floyd reckons the chance emulate their World Cup winning heroes at the home of cricket will be a huge incentive.

‘It will be an incredible achievement if we can make it,’ he said.

‘The journey has already been a long, arduous one and we have had to beat a number of decent sides to get here.

‘It would be amazing to go all the way.

‘North Perrott play in the second division of the Somerset Premier League, so will be of a very similar standard to us.

‘Any opponent at this stage of the competition is going to be tough.

‘Having home advantage could prove to be a big factor in our favour.

‘We know our ground well and how to play it.

‘It will be another big occasion for the club.

‘The visitors are bringing a coach-load of supporters and we are expecting a crowd of around 200.'

Sarisbury will once again be without batsman Tom Nightingale, who is ineligible after a solitary outing for Hampshire’s second team last season.

The hosts are in good form, though, with their top four batsmen all recorded half-centuries in the last match.

Floyd believes there is another facet of Sarisbury that could swing the tie in their favour.

He added: ‘We are largely a very young side with an experienced captain in Ricky Rawlins.

‘Being mainly a bunch of 20-year-olds makes them fearless.

‘Their energy and enthusiasm is really noticeable in the fielding which has been outstanding.

‘I don’t think there is a better fielding team in our league.

‘They not only take their catches but save a lot of runs.

‘A number of teams we have beaten have said our fielding was the big difference.’

Before Sunday’s knockout tie, Sarisbury face a tough Southern League division one game against leaders Hook & Newnham Basics on Saturday.