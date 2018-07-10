Marks & Spencer sell out of Gareth Southgate waistcoats ahead of England World Cup semi-final

Marks & Spencer is running out of Gareth Southgate’s signature waistcoat as sales boom during World Cup.

Currently the navy slim fit wool waistcoat warn by the England manager during matches throughout the tournament is only available in XXL on the high street retailer’s website.

England manager Gareth Southgate has become a fashion icon. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Small, Medium, Large and XL have all sold out on M&S’s website and only a handful of the remaining size are available.

Just eight regular XXL waistcoats and six long are currently in stock according to the online store.

The England manager has become something of an unlikely fashion icon during the World Cup as shoppers flock to buy waistcoats, which have suddenly come back into style over the past three weeks.

Tomorrow has even been dubbed ‘Waistcoat Wednesday’ by some in honour of Southgate and the Three Lion’s semi-final, their first World Cup one in 28 years.

However if you are planning on heading down to an M&S store to try to pick up a Southgate waistcoat, shoppers will have to look further afield than Portsmouth.

Staff at the Gunwharf Quays M&S store told The News that because they are an outlet store they do not stock the waistcoat.

Jason Noonan, store manager at M&S Whiteley said: ‘There’s been an amazing atmosphere in the region as we countdown to England’s World Cup semi-final.

‘Our team is very proud to see the M&S waistcoat worn by Gareth Southgate getting so much national attention and people across the country rushing out to buy one ahead of Waistcoat Wednesday.’

A look-a-like was spotted in the crowd sporting Southgate's signature waistcoat, shirt, trousers and tie, during England’s quarter-final tie against Sweden, posing for pictures with the fans.

Southgate’s newfound fashion guru status is not just limited to the UK, he has even impressed Russian fashionistas.

According to The Telegraph the Moscow branch of M&S has run out of most sizes.

M&S designed the official suits worn by the England national team before matches throughout the World Cup.