Medal is big lift for Herron

Lou Herron, right, finished in third place in the women's age group 35-39, body weight class 69kg. Left: Fareham Barbell Club coach Przemek Borak
Lou Herron, right, finished in third place in the women's age group 35-39, body weight class 69kg. Left: Fareham Barbell Club coach Przemek Borak
Portsmouth duo Cheryl Williams and Lou Herron performed strongly at the European Masters Championships in Hungary.

It was an exciting competition in Budapest as athletes competed across various categories.

Williams finished fourth and Herron managed to seal a podium place. They both train at Fareham Barbell Club and are coached by Przemek Borak.

Williams finished fourth in the age 35-to-39 63kg class with an excellent personal best. Herron, pictured right, with coach Borak took the bronze medal in the 35-to-39 69kg class.

Both lifters made their coach very proud with their superb results.