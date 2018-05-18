MMA: Gym 01 charge can prove she’s country’s best strawweight

Have your say

Brian Adams believes Jade Barker can prove she’s the best strawweight in the country with victory over Karolina Wojcik.

The Gym 01 charge meets the highly-regarded Polish fighter in the co-main event of Evolution Of Combat: Fight Night 1 in Morecambe tomorrow night.

Barker is full of confidence after her second-round TKO win against Fee Chrystall in March to move her record to 2-2.

The Waterlooville talent is regarded as one of the Southsea gym’s most naturally-gifted fighters.

She’s started to realise her potential after a frank conversation with her coaches at the start of the year.

Barker faces a tough opponent in Wojcik.

The Reps MMA ace won eight straight amateur bouts before delivering a TKO success on her professional debut last month.

However, Adams is confident his fighter can clinch a victory in Lancashire.

Gym 01’s head MMA coach feels a success against Wojcik will highlight Barker sits at the summit of the UK’s female 115lb rankings.

He said: ‘Jade has carried on from where she left off before.

‘She had a bit of time off but has been back in the gym working hard.

‘Previously, she almost talked herself out of believing in the level she is at.

‘Jade’s opponent has won nine fights in a row.

‘She’s just won her pro debut and won eight amateur fights straight before that.

‘She’s a full-time fighter who has just got back from Thailand, so she’s going to be preparing for Jade.

‘But I don’t really think she knows what she is getting.

‘I think she thinks she’s going to face someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing and she’ll be in for a shock.

‘Jade, in my opinion, probably is the top girl in the country – she’s just got to prove it.

‘I just want her building her record and fighting as many girls as she can.

‘We’re not turning anybody down that comes up.

‘That’s why we’re doing a seven-hour car journey to go and fight her in her backyard.

‘If it’s a 115lb girl then they’re there to be fought.

‘Personally, I don’t think she is as good as Jade.

‘That’s why we’re going to Morecambe for the fight.

‘I don’t want to be disrespectful as I’m sure she’s a really good fighter, but I don’t think it’s the right fight for this girl and Jade will prove it.’

Joining Barker on the Evolution Of Combat fight card are her Gym 01 team-mates Alex Bodnar and Kieran Loveday.

The former faces Gergely Juhasz in an amateur featherweight contest.

The 5-2 fighter is dropping back down to 145lb, however, after suffering a loss to Danny Naismith in March in the welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Loveday meets Zach Fry at flyweight in the unpaid ranks.

Adams is looking for both to continue their progression.

But the Southsea gym’s head coach isn’t worried if the pair win, lose or draw.

He added: ‘Alex has been busy fighting guys out of his weight division just trying to get more cage time.

‘He’s been juggling a lot of work recently but has still been putting the effort in and should be commended for that.

‘Ultimately, he wants the cage time. He knows winning, losing or drawing is irrelevant.

‘Alex needs to understand what’s going on when he fights, such as the right and wrong decisions he made in the fight.

‘Kieran hasn’t done as much as the rest but as much as he can around his work life.

‘That’s all you can ask and win, lose or draw he’ll come out out it with experience.’