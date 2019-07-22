Naomi White and Nikki Barlow star as Railway Triangle go second in Hampshire League women's division three

Have your say

Railway Triangle soared to second spot in Hampshire League women’s division three with a 147-run defeat of Ropley II on Sunday, writes Simon Newsham.

Naomi White smashed 74 not out as the Portsmouth outfit posted 230 for eight after losing the toss.

Newcomer Nikki Barlow them helped Triangle skittle their struggling hosts for 83 to complete a fourth victory in seven outings this summer.

They have leapfrogged Aldershot II into second place behind runaway leaders St Cross II.

Having been asked to bat, Dani Charge was the first Triangle wicket to fall before Emma Church’s dismissal sparked a collapse.

Triangle crashed from 61 for one to 70 for six with Ropley toasting a hat-trick amid their charge.

Zoe Stride helped the visitors rally with a quickfire 24 before she was bowled by a ball that kept low to leave her side 106 for seven.

White and Ellen Bloxham kept things ticking over until the latter was trapped leg before wicket.

And that brought Harriet Chandler (19) to the crease to join White.

The pair shared a brilliant 121-run partnership for the eighth-wicket, with the latter hitting 14 fours as she settled Triangle nerves.

In reply, Ropley could not cope with the accuracy of Ruth Charles and White (three for 24) as they were reduced to seven for three.

Wickets continued to fall regularly with Barlow finding herself on a hat-trick as she returned figures of four for 21.

Charlies finished with two for four from a miserly seven-over spell, while a superb diving catch from skipper Sandy Newsham and stumping by Bloxham were highlights of an impressive fielding display.

Triangle are next in action when they welcome Langley Manor to Drayton Park on Sunday August 4.