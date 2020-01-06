Nathan Lyon whets the appetite of Hampshire fans by taking 10 wickets in a Test as Australia hammer New Zealand again

Nathan Lyon bagged 10 wickets in a Test for only the second time in his career as Australia completed a series whitewash over New Zealand.

The 32-year-old spinner finished with figures of 10-118 as the Black Caps were thrashed for the third Test running at Sydney.

Hampshire supporters will be hopeful he can take such form into this summer’s County Championship campaign.

Lyon followed up his first innings 5-65 with 5-50 as New Zealand, chasing an unlikely 416 for victory, were routed for 126.

It was his second best Test haul following his 13-154 (7-94, 6-60) figures against Bangladesh at Chittagong in September 2017.

And it was his third five-wicket Test innings since being unveiled as Hampshire’s marquee overseas signing for the 2020 first class season in early November.

He had previously bagged 5-69 in the second innings of Australia’s innings victory over Pakistan at Adelaide.

Lyon is now closing in on becoming only the third Australian to take 400 Test wickets - he has 390 in 96 appearances – after former Hampshire skipper Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

He didn’t scoop the man of the match award, though - that went to Marcus Labuschagne for scores of 215 and 59.

The batsman enjoyed a great series against New Zealand - scoring 143 and 50 in the first Test (won by 296 runs) and 63 and 19 in the second Test (won by 247 runs).