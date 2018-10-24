Bullen back on track as Sapphires shine

Sapphires continue to sparkle in division two of the All About Netball League in Fareham, writes Helen Dunning.

They beat Karadents 22-13 in their latest outing, with Emma Bullen excelling in a new role on the wing.

Sapphires captain Anna Templeton had decided to take her former goal-shooter out of the spotlight and the move worked.

Bullen said: ‘I just wasn’t enjoying my netball and felt so pressured to shoot.’

Elsewher, Victor Stewart beat Digits 26-7 – having denied their rivals any goals in the first quarter.

Karena Walker made her mark in mid-court and was key when feeding the ball into the Victor Stewart shooters.

Cookies pulled out a 19-17 win against Cams Confusion.

Shooter Tash Greenfield was on form for Cookies but it was Confusion’s Karen James who was the player of the match.

She put pressure on the attackers, made herself available with some superb drives and picked up several loose balls.

Estee Elite beat Cam Chaos 30-21 and remain top of the table.

Meanwhile, Netstars are having a smashing season in division one – with only one defeat so far.

Facing Knowle Hotshots last week they hit the court running, scoring a fabulous 12 goals in the opening quarter.

Doubling the score by half time, Netstars left Hotshots trailing in their wake.

Emma McDermott’s team kept the pressure on and completed a 38-15 win, which left them sitting pretty at the summit.

Rachel Hayden and Nadine Rickets were voted best and fairest players.

Fareham Fireflys Bronze went down 17-16 to Swanmore in a thrilling battle in the top tier.

Shooter Fiona Rutledge was on form for Bronze and helped to close the gap after a slow start.

They trailed by only three goals going into the final quarter and after two turnovers challenged the lead.

But the final whistle was blown just in time for Swanmore.

Newcomers Ravens Crest, from Southampton, made their mark with a maiden success.

They beat Tornadoes 25-10.