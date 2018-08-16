CJ Brown answers England Netball call

Have your say

Chassidy-Jene Brown has been unveiled as the new netball development community coach for Hampshire, writes Helen Dunning.

The Meon, Fareham Fireflys and Cams Chaos star takes the reins from Debbie Laycock, who stepped down in March.

And CJ, as she is known, is determined to make a difference.

In the England Netball post, Brown is responsible for developing more opportunities for in the sport.

An example of this has been seen in the growth of Back to Netball sessions across the county.

The Back to Netball initiative encourages ladies from all walks of life, ages and standards back on to the court.

From there, they have opportunities to join competitive teams and enter leagues.

Back to Netball has not only proved effective in getting people active but has also become a very social affair, too.

Hampshire has been one of the pacesetters – particularly in the Portsmouth and Fareham area where great links have rapidly been set up.

Brown will also liaise with leagues and clubs to ensuring their netball happiness is maintained.

And that is something certain to suit her bright and bubbly personality.

Brown, who is a talented player in her own right, was born in South Africa before moving to Wiltshire where she was 10 years old.

She graduated from the University of Bedfordshire with a degree in sport and physical education.

And it was there where she met her partner, sparking a move to the south coast.

Brown immediately hooked herself up with clubs to continue playing the sport.

She said: ‘I have been playing netball for as long as I can remember.

‘I tried other sports such as athletics and korfball but netball was always at the forefront.

‘I love the team spirit. You have other team members to bounce off and who are always there if you need a little confidence boost during a match.

‘It is also such a fast-paced and physical sport, which I love.’

Brown began her competitive netball career at school where she gained one of her fondest memories on court.

She added: ‘It was my first school match and we weren’t expecting to win.

‘We were just there for fun and yet we somehow managed to pull off a victory.’

Brown had been bitten by the bug and she took off in search of a club.

With few options in the area, she signed up with adult team Trowbridge Trojans.

She went on to play for the first and second teams at university before settling near Portsmouth.

Brown now regularly plays for Meon, Fareham Fireflys and Cams Chaos.

A UKCC Level 2 coach, she says her new role is a dream come true and is relishing turning the sport she loves into a career.

Brown is also keen to develop as a coach.

She said: ‘It’s an amazing feeling when you have a new lady who hasn’t played for years, isn’t very confident yet finishes a session improved and laughing with new team-mates.’

If Brown can help you get back to netball or answer any queries, email cj.brown@englandnetball.co.uk