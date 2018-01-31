Dazzling Netstars sink Swanmore

Have your say

Netstars were in superb form to beat Swanmore 25-15 in the adults’ All-About Netball League at Cams Hill School in Fareham, writes Helen Dunning.

Defence from both teams took the players’ player vote – Rosie Gaunt and Nicky Smith.

Knowle Hotshots had a try against division leaders Westowen but lost 29-16.

The Hotshots actually won the last quarter by three goals, pushing hard in those last few minutes to double their eventual score.

Vicky Richardson kept positive throughout.

Cams Hill School team, Squidgys, beat Digits 21-19 even with a third quarter scare as Digits drew level.

Fareham Lilac lost 14-11 to Cobras. New defender Danni Greener made a huge difference to the ball getting to the shooters.

Devils also took a loss to Oceans 26-23.

Debbie Lloyd, goal-shooter for Oceans, alongside Alex Hughes turned the game from the half way mark.

Glittermix and Cams Cyclones were matched but the third quarter made the difference for the determined Glittermix as they took the lead and held on to win.

Estee Elites beat Skittles 19-12.

Karadents were beaten 20-19 by Cams Confusion.

In division four Sapphires crushed Cams Crystals 26-11.

Allsorts beat Phoenix 22-15 with some great movement and shooting from Charlotte Harding.

Cookies beat Delme Diamonds 21-10.

Cookies mid-court player Liz Roberts keeps fit with many miles of running and that’ fitness level got her noticed on court.

Queens Head Royals secured an 18-14 win against Portsmouth Pivotals 18-14.