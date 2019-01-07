Exciting times for Netball in the Community coaching network 

It is promising to be a bumper 2019 for Netball in the Community’s coaching network.

The coaching support group has been running since September, with local coaches meeting up once a month to support each other, share best practice and improve knowledge, for the good of netball in the area, writes Helen Dunning.

Netball in the Community’s Debbie Laycock voluntarily hosts the group and is pleased with the progress made so far.

She said: ‘My previous role in netball had a positive impact on the number of netball coaches in the area.

‘We found once coaches, many of whom were recent Back to Netballers, achieved their UKCC Level 2 qualification, the support stopped.

‘These coaches weren’t just new to coaching, they were new to netball and needed an opportunity to seek advice and be supported.

‘Now we have a group of 12 coaches, with different levels of experience, qualifications and skill sets all supporting each other.

It not only enhances our own coaching, but also influences coaches and volunteers back at our own clubs and teams.’

Coaching network has already embraced the use of modern technology as some meetings have been held online.

Laycock added: ‘If there is one thing that all our coaches have in common it is that they are very busy people.

‘They are all coaching multiple nights a week, holding down jobs and careers as well as caring for families and homes – all part of modern-day busy life.

‘It means that coaching network must be beneficial and flexible for them to overcome those time barriers.’

Emsworth-based coach Kimberley Churchill said: ‘I joined the coaching network to talk to other coaches in a friendly environment but also to share my own experiences.

‘It has been hugely beneficial to me and makes me feel like I am really improving as a coach. It has helped me meet other coaches in the area that I can learn from.’

Original Back to Netballer turned UKCC Level 2 Coach, Janine Robinson, agrees it is very useful.

She said: ‘Joining was a no-brainer. A wealth of knowledge, and points of view, freely shared can only help improve us all as coaches.’

Coaches network has plenty of plans for the year ahead, with their first meeting of 2019 online and then a performance analysis workshop with former England Netball Academy support Brogan Horler.

Laycock said: ‘Performance analysis is something we have different experiences of and was highlighted as an area for attention.

‘We’re all looking forward to learning how the experts do it and how we can implement that learning into our own coaching structures.’

If you are a coach and would like to join the network contact netballcommunity@outlook.com