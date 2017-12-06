Fancy that! Netballers serve up treat

Have your say

Debbie Laycock has toasted the third annual Children in Need Back to Netball festival, writes Helen Dunning.

A total of £910 was raised by generous netballers at the Everybody Active Leisure Centre in Fareham.

Without Vic netball would not happen, it’s as simple as that Debbie Laycock

Ten teams came together for a fun-filled event, including fancy-dress, a bake off as well as netball.

England Netball community coach Laycock said: ‘It was a fabulous afternoon.

‘The effort that went into the fancy dress and bake off was superb – we clearly have some very talented netballers!

‘As always, though, we really couldn’t run these types of events without our volunteers – and they came up trumps once again!

‘I’m thrilled we raised so much for such a worthy cause.

‘Huge thanks to Everyone Active at Fareham Leisure Centre for hosting this festival for free as well as All About Netball who fed and watered our wonderful volunteers!

Among the fancy dress themes were unicorns, school girls, cats, grannies and Pudsey Bears.

They all rocked the courts but it was Dare to Dream who took the prize for the best fancy dress, sponsored by HC Tournaments, for their pirate creations.

Natasha Rogers, a founder member of the team, was ecstatic.

She said: ‘It was a great afternoon of fun and laughter.

‘The icing on the cake for us was the fancy dress prize – but we also took home the runners-up medals.

‘As always with Back to Netball, it was a great social event with plenty of chatter, banter and enthusiasm on show.’

Portchester-based Cams Chaos took home the winners’ medals and Netball Nerds’ Ellie Barker won the Champion System award for the best and fairest player.

Pudsey Pivotals’ Sian Stephens took home the star baker prize.

During the evening, Stephens’ team-mate Victoria Ross was surprised with an volunteer of the moment award for her dedication to Back to Netball and Netball Now projects.

The new England Netball award recognises the hard-working volunteers who make the sport happen.

And Laycock was delighted to hand over the latest one.

She said: ‘Without Vic netball would not happen, it’s as simple as that.

‘She has been instrumental in the success of Petersfield Back to Netball and is now working with junior players in the wider netball community. She thoroughly deserved the accolade.’

Raffle contributors included Meadowside Leisure Centre, Gosport Leisure Centre, BH Live, Horizon Leisure, Canoe Lake Leisure and Gas Fix.

The final standings, first to last, were Cams Chaos, Dare to Dream, Wildcats, Delme Diamonds, Pudsey Pivotals, Knowle Hotshots, NetChix, Whiteley Warriors, Netball Nerds, Hotshots.

For more details on Back to Netball, log on to englandnetball.co.uk/backtonetball