Hotshots sizzle in season-opener

Hotshots made the perfect start to their Gosport & Fareham League division two campaign with a 41-34 victory over Absolute All-Sorts, writes Helen Dunning.

Skipper Katie Tabner was pleased to get the season under way – and delighted with the victory.

The opening fixtures came hot on the heels of the Gosport & Fareham Netball Assication (GFNA) captains’ meeting last month.

Andrea Davis remained at the helm as chairwoman, while Lesley Bruton has taken on the role of vice-chairwoman after a short period away from the committee.

Action began on Brune Park courts the following week and, while Hotshots made a good start, Gosport Borough drew 34-34 with Clifford Brown.

Inovolt took on junior outfit Shooting Stars Yellow, who were making their adult league debut.

Led by coaches Georgia Parsons and Jessi Jewell – who also play alongside them – Yellow took the halfway point at the end of the game.

Maddi I’Bell played goal-keeper and kept up with the opposition shooting duo of Chelsea Smee and Zoe Norbury.

Inovolt have Norbury’s daughter, Hannah, in their ranks.

After two years as a goal-attack for Devils, Norbury Jnr showed she was as talented in the opposite end of the court but could not prevent a 60-36 defeat.

Demons and Antonios was a game of defence. Jess Owen was in fine form for the former, alongside Louise Giddings in her defensive circle.

Davis, who is Demons’ shooter and captain, was several times left empty-handed after taking up some great positions.

But goal-attack Sarah Sillman found her way in to goal with some fast drives on to the post.

Zara Pego Pineiro, captain for Antonios, was able to cut out some of the Demons passes and capitalised on any hesitation. However, she could not prevent a 38-29 defeat.

Newly-promoted Fireflys Gold got their division one campaign off to a strong start with a 53-26 victory over Jokers.

Charlotte Ward has led a performance programme at the Fareham club and Fireflys are starting to see the benefits.

Hannah Croad made interceptions look effortless and Jokers struggled to get into the game. Joanne Huntley, also back in action, defended the circle against the Jokers shooters, who struggled for possession.

Tracey Irving’s Pinks began the season with an exciting 33-33 draw against AMG Wallabies.

Shooting Stars White dominated the game against MDDM Rubies.

The shooting combination of Victoria Madden and Anita Farmer proved too much for Sue Smith’s Rubies with the final whistle blowing at 72-20.

Youngstars White beat Shooting Stars Blue 50-42.

Rachel Griffin has skippered Ball Stars to an unbeaten start in division three.

With nine teams entered in the division this term, action began a week earlier than the rest of the competition.

Ball Stars got off to a flying start with a 35-22 victory over Mayhem.

And they followed that up with a 23-23 draw against Nats.

Gosport Borough TML were also among those taking advantage of the early start.

They dusted themselves down following demotion from division two to record a 46-29 win over Dimon Agents.

Kellie Clark was key to feeding in some strong passes to her shooters.

The mid-court player also dropped back and defended well when the ball was in play for Dimon.

Agents responded well to the defeat – as they notched a 41-22 success over T&A Trojans in the second round of action.

Trojans have also won one and lost one after recording a 32-27 victory over Gosport Gators Gold in an exciting opening battle.

A strong final push from Trojans proved decisive in that encounter.

Fareham Zodiacs defeated Nats 30-26 in week one – much to the delight of captain Julie Barker.

And they continued their perfect start to the campaign with a 39-35 success over Gators Gold to top the early table.

In division four, a strong Gosport Gators Black side beat Bounties 31-19.

Captain Hannah Hendrick has recovered from a knee injury and subsequent operation. And Gators’ defensive end is benefiting.

Fareham Hornets beat Gosport Gators Yellow 38-16. Hornets have been stalwarts of the lower reaches of the league.

Captain Teresa Allen has led them throughout and is always professional.

Market House Misfits were keen to get back on court and they opened with a whopping 65-43 win over with United Services Harriers.

Captain Carrie Titcombe led them to victory and an early advantage in the promotion race.

Julie Cramps’ Harriers can feel a little unfortunate as 43 goals would normally have been enough for victory.

United Services Sulturians recorded a 30-0 win after Sapphires were unable to raise a team.