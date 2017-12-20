Impressive TeamForce doing their bit to help Children in Need

Have your say

KELLY BROWN is thrilled with the progress made by TeamForce since she started the club in 2012.

Gradually it has blossomed and a junior section was added while they do lots of great charity work.

As a player, coach, manager and an umpire as well, Brown has a wealth of experience to pass on and that’s exactly what happens.

The juniors are booming and have four teams (under-12, under-13 and under-14) now playing in the All About Netball League on a Thursday night and are rarely out of medal position at the end of the season.

TeamForce have four adult teams in the Portsmouth Netball League and even a team in the Hampshire Open League, division one.

Brown has help with the running of this club.

Impressively, there are now three UKCC level two coaches, five level ones and umpires ranging from beginner to B award level.

TeamForce has raised money for many different charities including a fancy dress tournament for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, Comic and Sports Relief.

For Children in Need TeamForce became TeamPudsey.

Players ran the length of the netball courts in training to complete a half marathon and a full marathon.

Brown said ‘This offered a challenge to everyone both as individuals and as a squad.

‘An incredible £1,112 was raised for Children in Need.

‘A special mention to Alia Alayyan, Liberty Mitchell Brock and Emma Newman who were our top three fundraisers.’

For details about joining Brown and her club as an adult or junior contact her at teamforcenetball@gmail.com

Junior training is on Sundays at Admiral Lord Nelson School in Portsmouth with two different groups (5.30pm to 7pm).

Mondays then see the adults train, this time at South Downs College from 6pm to 9pm.