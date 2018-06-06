Misfits are making their mark... Gators hunt Bounties

Have your say

CARRIE TITCOMBE saw her Market House Misfits team in inspired form as they beat United Services Harriers.

There were some high-scoring wins in division four of the Gosport & Fareham Netball Association at Brune Park.

Misfits currently sit at the top of the division table.

Starting strong they took an early lead, keen to play the second half of the season as they did the first.

Harriers responded and the girls pushed hard to take each centre to goal but Misfits turned over too many and took a decent lead to win 55-40.

Gosport Gators Black beat Bounties 45-33.

They sit just behind Misfits and only on goal difference so also needed a win with a big score.

Some excellent defence by both captain Hannah Hendrick and Lauren Welsh stopped Bounties’ passes into the circle.

Hendrick read the game well and took interceptions before they reached the shooting circle.

Fareham Hornets beat Gosport Gators yellow with a huge 43-15.

Sapphires, captained by Anna Templeton, are playing great netball.

United Services Sulturians weren’t allowed to get comfortable on court and had to settle with only 17 goals scored to Sapphires’ 51.

In division three Trojans and Gosport Gators Gold had a close battle.

Trojans defender Nicole Dugan was quick to the rebounds and passed the ball back up to her shooters who then converted to goals which helped them to a 30-27 win.

Gosport Borough beat Dimon Agents 24-14.

Fareham Zodiacs looked on form beating NATS 57-48.

The ladies, ably led by captain Julie Barker, have played together for a few years and that showed in their ability to place balls, knowing where team-mates were headed.

Mayhem beat determined Ball Stars 31-29.

by Helen Dunning