The All-About Adult league in Fareham was increased by the addition of three teams from Ravens this season.

Led by head coaches Carey McCormick and Michelle Cross the teams have had a great season, writes Helen Dunning.

Ravens have a fourth team in the premier division who currently sit in second place but look good for first position overall.

Ravens Crest, in division one, lost to a strong Netstars team 22-14.

But they sit confidently in mid table in their debut season.

Vixens beat Tornadoes 20-16 keeping them at the top of the table after a hard for season with only a few game to go.

Swanmore beat Warriors 14-11.

Tina Page defending for Swanmore shut the Warriors shooters down and took most rebounds away from them.

Westowen beat Knowle Hotshots 35-16, just taking the one point away from them.

Hotshots however, ever cheerful, were pleased with their play against the stronger side.

In division two Sapphires are determined to top the table this season and beat Victor Stewart 30-14.

Both teams named the shooters as players of the match.

Debbie Lloyd, for Sapphires, and Jess Bendy, for VS. Digits, started off slowly with Cams Chaos taking the first quarter.

But they then pushed forward taking the lead in the second quarter and the overall win 27-17.

A very close game between Karadents and Cams Confusion ended in a win for Cams 18-17.

Gemma Wells was key to Karadents and fed the circle with some strong passes.

Another close game saw Estee Elite beat Cookies 28-27.

Cowplain Cruiser beat Allsorts 29-7 meaning the division three team remain unbeaten and will be moving up next season.

Cams Cyclones lost 24-11 to Fireflys Black, who are also close to the top and possible promotion.

Ravens Roses drew against Oceans 10-10.

Panthers beat Portsmouth Pivotals in closely contested game 19-14.

In division four, jubilant shouts were heard as Ravens Thistles took their second ever win, beating ONS 17-5.

Entry forms are now being sent out for the Monday night league and the new premier division on a Wednesday night with hour long games.

Contact allaboutnetballclub@hotmail.com for more information about how to enter the league.