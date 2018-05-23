Royals enjoy their big day and it’s all smiles now

Have your say

QUEENS HEAD ROYALS admit they play netball for fun and maybe fitness but that the win is incidental, as Helen Dunning reports...

However, when the final whistle went on court they were more than pleased at the win.

Playing in division four in the All About Netball League, Fareham, they just managed to keep their heads against Delme Diamonds to be 13-12 up.

With Royals leading all the way, Diamonds were pushing them hard in the last quarter.

Captain Jo Travers said: ‘We do play for fun and enjoy our netball now.

‘We were close to giving up completely a year ago but it’s all smiles now. But a win is nice.’

This is their second win so far this season and they’ve moved from the bottom now.

Fareham Foxes played their best game so far, scoring more goals than any other game in their debut season.

Skittles managed to take the win 22-17 but Foxes have found their netball game.

Vicky Sampson was their players’ player. Allsorts lost 26-17 to leaders Cams Crystals.

But Lesley Muldowney made the shooters work hard for every goal while defending the circle for Allsorts.

In division three Phoenix lost to Portsmouth Pivotals 15-7.

Emma Heaysman, Pivotals, was players’ player.

Cams Confusion beat Bounties 20-11 and it was Tracy Ward, in wing defence who stood out, making it hard for the ball to go past her towards the opposite goal.

Sapphires had Maria Dawson on court for them against Oceans who helped them to victory 26-21.

Cookies are having the time of their netball lives.

Having won division four last season they currently sit at the top of division three and are unbeaten.

Captain Anita Randell has her versatile daughter Abi playing in the team.

Randell Jnr is playing some fantastic netball in both the shooting and the defensive circles. Cookies beat Cams Cyclones 27-10.

Division two newbies Karadents are making a determined entrance and beat Digits 17-9.

With new mum Nicole Dugan making her return to the courts for Karadents the season is looking good.

Tornadoes’ new shooter Janet Ellis was on fire to earn a 27-15 win against the youngsters from Cams Hill School, Squidgys.

Charlotte Wallace, new to her school team, looked very capable in the other shooting circle.

Knowle Hotshots beat Victor Stewart in a close match 26-23.

Sam Poat playing for VS in mid court made hard work for the attackers from Knowle to get the ball down the court.

Vixens, in division one, just edged Netstars 27-26.