Shooting Stars focused on more glory after already sealing promotions and titles

Shooting Stars are closing in on even more success as another excellent season for the club heads towards a spectacular conclusion.

Two of the clubs teams have already achieved promotion and now the Hampshire division one side have a chance to earn a play-off spot in their quest to go up to regional level.

Shooting Stars Hampshire squad who won division two to earn promotion

They face Tongham Tornados on Saturday at Admiral Lord Nelson School (12.30pm).

This is the only match left to be played in the division and if they win they will move up from second to finish champions of Hampshire division one.

That will give them a shot at going up to Regional division three via the play-offs.

It has been a time of great success for the club.

Jane Jewell, who was previously head coach at Surrey Storm national performance team and has returned this season to coach the under-17 Hampshire academy for them, has guided Shooting Stars to their run of success and praised the players to making it another memorable season.

She said: ‘What a fabulous season it has been, I am so proud.

‘They are amazing girls and it has been an amazing season.’

The Regional League season has just finished and Shooting Stars Regional two team secured promotion to division one.

Shooting Stars have also finished the season as champions of Hampshire two to earn promotion.

The club have just won the Gosport division one title again for the second year in a row and are sitting first and second in the Portsmouth League with couple of games left to go.

Last season they were the first club to win the Gosport and Portsmouth double.

Meanwhile, the focus on Saturday for the Shooting Stars team will be their mission to win Hampshire division one and reach the play-offs which are on May 19 at Surrey Sports Park.