Silver lining as charities profit from Flyers grounding

When Fareham Flyers recently had to close their doors for the last time they had more than £600 in their account, writes Helen Dunning.

The ladies had started playing through the Back to Netball initiative and joined Fareham’s All About Netball League on a Monday night.

However, as hard as they tried, numbers fell and they struggled with training and commitment.

So according to their constitution, the money was split and given to charity.

Three causes were chosen – LUPS, The Lullaby Trust and The Honeypot Children’s Charity – and they received more than £200 each.

Flyers player Catherine Vollentine and her husband lost their baby Jack to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

When Vollentine fell pregnant again, The Lullaby Trust, who promote safer sleeping for babies, were a great support.

LUPS is a holiday play scheme in Fareham for children with profound learning difficulties and multiple physical disabilities.

Finally, The Honeypot Children’s Charity supports young carers and vulnerable children.

Lindsey Howell, who picked this worthy cause, will also be running the London Marathon in 2018 to boost their coffers.

Several Flyers players joined new team Phoenix, who suffered a 14-12 defeat to Delme Diamonds this week.

Vicky Reynolds defended well but Diamonds’ June Mansel was on fire and passed some great balls into her shooters.

Division four leaders Sapphires beat Allsorts 22-14, although Sue Deadman’s impressive shooting caught the eye.

GlitterMix beat Karadents 21-18, with Georgia Langdon-Saunders and Jazmin Curtin-Sewell the players’ picks.

Digits beat Cobras 13-12, while Queens Head Royals lost 21-12 to Cams Crystals.

Cookies beat Portsmouth Pivotals with centre Catherine Mace starring.