Springers celebrate first tournament success 

Springers won their first ever tournament, taking the gold medals at the recent Netball in the Community Versatility Festival.

Teams from across Hampshire took part in the tournament, which saw players swap bibs for each game, with defenders getting a go at shooting and mid courters turning their hand at circle defence.

Portsmouth-based Back to Netball originals Springers took the victory.

Player Julie Vugler, who has been with the team since the first Back to Netball session in January 2012, said: ‘I’m over the moon to win with Springers – our first ever tournament win. It feels like our hard work at weekly training sessions has paid off.’

She enjoyed the atmosphere at the tournament.

‘I particularly loved the camaraderie between us and Portsmouth Pivotals,’ she added.

‘It was also fantastic to feel the friendliness and support between all teams.

‘What could be better than spending the whole day playing netball with some of your best mates and winning the tournament?’

The festival could not have been closer with three teams in contention until the final match.

Springers won on goal difference from training partners Portsmouth Pivotals, also made up of Back to Netballers from the popular Mountbatten Centre session.

Sapphires lost out in the final match 5-4 to Net Chix meaning they claimed third place.

Pivotals’ Janine Robinson said: ‘The whole day was loads of fun from start to finish – playing netball with friends, the encouragement from other teams and of course finishing runners up to Springers, was the icing on the cake.

‘The whole day ran very smoothly and I think honestly my favourite thing was spending the day with my netball family and the match between Pivotals and Springers.’

There were some excitingly close matches throughout the day, with a number of one goal wins and draws being played out.

Havant a Clue, who picked up the team sportsmanship award, played their best match of the day against experienced Knowle Hotshots drawing 2-2, thanks to some inspirational play from Lois Cheadle.

Hayling Island, featuring player of the day, Kim Waterson, worked hard against Cams Chaos eventually losing out 3-1, despite great effort in defence.

The next Netball in the Community event is the already sold out Comic Relief fancy dress festival.

All monies raised will go to the appeal and organisers are asking businesses and organisations to donate raffle prizes for the event.

Email netballcommunity@outlook.com if you can help.

Netball and the Community are also running a Netball Unite festival which will see a social back to netball competition and walking netball event take place at the same time.

The festival will take place at Portsmouth High School on April 6 and entries open on Feb 28.

Email netballcommunity@outlook.com for more information.