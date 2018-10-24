Wallabies bounce to victory over Rubies

Have your say

AMG Wallabies cruised to a 51-29 victory over MDDM Rubies in Gosport & Fareham League division one, writes Helen Dunning.

The success saw Mel Arnold’s team leapfrog Demons into fourth place in the table.

Rubies, meanwhile, just managed to earn the 50-per-cent score point but remain second from bottom.

Fellow strugglers Antonios gave second-placed Shooting Stars Blue a run for their money before losing 46-44.

Youngstars White suffered their first defeat of the season – going down 49-38 to leaders Shooting Stars White.

In division two, Inovolt beat Gosport Borough Mavericks 54-37.

Mum-and-daughter Zoe and Hannah Norbury were on fire and shooting stats were high.

Struggling Mavericks need a win soon to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Absolute All-Sorts shared a thrilling 44-44 draw with Jo’Kers, while Pinks beat T&A Trojans 37-28.

Hotshots currently lead the way but the second tier is so competitive most teams are only one win away from the top of the table.

Gosport Gators Gold head the division three standings.

But their club-mates Gators Black have a game in hand and are only three points behind.

Head coach Liz Hendrick helped Gold to a nailbiting 36-35 win over Misfits.

Meanwhile, her daughter Hannah Hendrick played for Black in their 43-15 win over Nats.

Dimon Agents were also on the victory path as they beat Ball Stars 48-35.

In division four, Bounties beat winless Gosport Gators Yellow 42-36.

Anna Templeton guided her unbeaten Sapphires to a 37-29 victory over Fareham Hornets.

Mayhem captain Nicky Thomas was delighted to see her team edge to a 41-38 win over United Services Sultans.

The narrow success saw them keep the pressure on Sapphires in the race for top spot.