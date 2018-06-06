Warriors find top gear to edge Vixens

Have your say

WARRIORS finally gained their first win of the season in the All About Netball League.

The division one team are usually flying high in the table - writes Helen Dunning.

They’ve never been demoted but struggled last season and so far in this one.

The team, captained by Pippa Maclean, found their mojo in a hard fought for game against division leaders Vixens to win it 22-21.

Vixens got off to a good start and took the lead in the first quarter with some strong defence by Anna Wilton and Jo Harris.

Both players were intercepting some great balls, stopping many of Warriors’ passes into the circle.

In the second quarter Warriors reacted and started to make an impact on court.

Jenna Carpenter, working with goal-shooter Anna Harvey managed to close the gap, with several turnovers, to just one goal.

Vixens kept hold of the one-goal advantage with a superb effort by centre Nicky Gosney, who worked tirelessly to put pressure on, making sure Warriors centre Beth Ringleberg worked harder for every pass.

In the final quarter Vixens looked tired and Warriors were relentless, at one point leading by three goals.

A last-minute dash saw a quick exchange of passes between Gosney and goal-attack Megan Wallace to bring the game to within one goal as Vixens responded.

But the final whistle blew before they could score again.

Westowen started slowly against Netstars, who had a weak third quarter, allowing Westowen to pull away by 10 goals. Emma McDermott produced some top netball for Netstars as did their Goal Keeper Tanya Blease.

But Lori O’Sullivan kept putting up the shots which took Westowen to a 32-21 win.

Cams Chaos, blighted with injury, faced the youngsters from Fireflys bronze. Chaos kept close but some excellent work by bronze keeper Zoe Moseley prevented too many goals and helped her team win 20-16.

Avengers shone against experienced team Swanmore Sirens in an exciting 17-17 draw.

In division two Victor Stewart beat Cobras 11-8. It was just enough to take them top on goal difference.

Squidgys beat Knowle Hotshots 22-12 and it was Maddie Wilton who looked impressive for the youngsters from Cams Hill School.

Tornadoes lost 16-7 to Karadents. Claire Hudson made a huge impact for Karadents, using great speed and accuracy.

In division three Devils made some big improvements to their game against Cookies.

Abi Randell was players’ player for Cookies.