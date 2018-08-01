Wrong Direction grab Gosport & Fareham tournament success

Have your say

A dazzling performance from Wrong Direction saw them succeed in the annual mixed team tournament hosted by Gosport & Fareham Netball Association.

The first semi-final saw Right Direction beat GB Mavericks 15-6.

Then the second semi-final was a much closer affair with a twist, seeing second-placed Wrong Direction Pink knockout Group B Winners Mayhem.

The final two were Right Direction and Wrong Direction Pink. An exciting and competitive game ended in a 10-10 draw.

And it was Wrong Direction Pink who grabbed the win in extra-time 14-12.

Tournament secretary Carrie Titcombe was very pleased with the overall success of the event with excellent weather and great spirit from the teams.

She said: ‘We had a great day with some super netball, even the sun stayed around for it.’

The event was held at Brune Park Community School, Gosport had 13 teams involved in total.

First up was a round robin to decide the top two teams in each group who would eventually go forward to a grand final.

The usual suspects, Wrong Direction, have expanded and brought two teams along for the day.

Mum and daughter Julie Beames and Louise Giddings were the pioneers behind Right Direction as the did well.

Wrong Direction Pink just squeezed into the second-placed position after beating Wrong Direction Blue 10-9.

Nicky Thomas’ Mayhem were top class in group B.

Husband and wife Gary and Lymara Slater provided excellent play for Nicki Ford to then convert to goal.

Newly-formed team CSSC, led by Hannah Early took a win from US Sulturians.

Early was pleased with her team’s performance and said ‘We are a mixed bunch from all over the county, sometimes meeting for the first time on the day of a match.

‘It’s another netball opportunity and having recently passed my UKCC Level 1 coaching gives me the chance to put this into practice at a fun level.’

US Harriers took a win from CSSC and a draw from sister team US Sulturians but it was Mayhem that were unbeaten throughout who took the top spot and GB Mavericks who were second.

- Report by Helen Dunning