New award to celebrate Portsmouth talent

The hunt is on for Portsmouth’s brightest sporting talent.

Portsmouth City Council have teamed up with the Portsmouth Sports Council to launch a new award.

They will crown a sportsperson of the year, who will receive a trophy and £500, at the mayor making ceremony in May.

However, they are first calling on the community to put forward nominations, which will be judged in February.

Cllr Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be launching this award to identify and celebrate the successes and sporting achievements of young people from across our city.

‘Young people should be rewarded for their dedication and commitment to their support so I’d encourage people to send in their nominations.

‘We’re committed to providing young people with the opportunity to participate in a variety of sports and the city boasts many excellent clubs and facilities to enable this.

‘So I’m looking forward to receiving lots of entries for the award.’

If you know of a young sportsperson worthy of such recognition, click here to download the nomination form.

Nominees must be Portsmouth residents, aged 18 and under, while competing at a high level.

They must also be training with or members of a club within the city, for a sport recognised by Sport England.

Nominations can be made by anyone – parents, coaches, clubs, schools or colleges.

Click here for full terms and conditions or visit portsmouth.gov.uk