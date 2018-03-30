No stopping Cooper as she build on medal haul

TEENAGE skier Yasmin Cooper just cannot stop winning at this year’s Delancey British Alpine Skiing Championships in Tignes.

The 19-year-old, from Chichester, was disbelieving after winning her third gold medal of the week in the junior downhill race, following wins in the junior Super G and the ladies’ downhill.

Running from March 25 to April 6, the event is one of the biggest in the British alpine skiing calendar.

It also gives a chance for future talents from the under-21 and under-18 squads to shine, including Cooper, who now has the overall junior’s crown firmly in her sights.

‘I can’t believe it – I really can’t,’ she said.

‘I was over the moon with the first win, then two wins and now a third win of the season, third win of the British Champs – it’s all crazy, it feels amazing.

‘That was kind of my dream when I was looking at these championships, to win a couple of races – maybe one race. I definitely didn’t think I’d win three, in all honesty.

‘It wasn’t because I didn’t think I’d do as well as I’ve been doing, but I guess that now the overall title is a lot more achievable.

‘If I just knuckle down in the tech races as well I guess I’m in for a shot.’

Cooper was first out of the starting gate in the downhill and set a blistering time of 1min 17.37sec for the other ladies to chase.

But no one could match her speed and she claimed the gold medal, meaning Cooper is now the fastest British downhill racer.

‘I love going first,’ she said.

‘I know that some people don’t like it, but I love setting a track.

‘I feel like when you go down there’s nothing there, you can just visualise what you want to do and you don’t have to think about what everyone else was doing underneath you and following their tracks. It’s a great feeling to go down first.

‘It’s the most nerve-racking thing watching everyone come down, though, that’s the not so fun part of going down first!’

– WILL THOMPSON