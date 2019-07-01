Actual Leader took the line honours in the 88th edition of the Round the Island Race.

Skippered by Frenchman Yves Le Blevec, the grand prix racing maxi trimara crossed the line in an overall time of 7hr, 33min, 36sec.

Although no records were broken this year, Le Blevec and his team provided a fantastic spectacle for the crowds of spectators.

The delighted 53-year-old, from La Trinite Sur Mer, said: 'I really enjoyed the race, I always enjoy sailing here and it was great to have taken line honours.

'This is now my fourth time competing here but in this boat it was tricky.

'We stayed in the same place for two or three hours off Ventnor in no wind, which was frustrating.

‘Actual is designed as a round the world boat not for Round the Island Race. It is very difficult to manage tacking or gybing so often, so we are pleased to have done so well.'