Adam Lipscombe’s maximum helps Admiral Drake make winning start to Portsmouth Men’s Winter League season

Admiral Drake B started their Portsmouth Men’s Winter League Division 1 campaign by beating Fountain B 6-3.

Adam Lipscombe scored 180 as he put Drake ahead, but Fountain hit back through Martin Carlyle.

James Brooker, Sam Head and Dennis Smith put Drake in the driving seat before Keith Mayne and Gregorio Bartayres made it 4-3.

But that was all Fountain could muster as Barry Stevens and Mike Symes won the remaining ties.

Newly promoted Phoenix North End C beat George & Dragon 5-4 in their Division 2 opener.

Phoenix took a 2-1 lead courtesy of Charlie Mitchell and Dean Messenbird after Billy Taylor had won the opening set.

Liam Emery restored parity at 2-2 before Matthew Ainsworth moved Phoenix back into

the lead.

George levelled again through Mark French but Phoenix bagged the points through Jamie McClelland and Gavin Hall. Mark Wilson won the final set as a consolation for George.

Old House at Home enjoyed a 7-2 victory over Thatchers in Division 3.

Brian Breen gave Thatchers an early advantage before Dale Adams – 18-darter – and Jack Gamblin put Old House 2-1 up.

Thatchers’ Peter Lamb made it 2-2 but momentum then swung to Old House as Adrian Jones, Barry Longhurst, Kevin Gamblin and Peter Neale secured victory.

Old House were a man short but took advantage of a new rule allowing a player to be redrawn. As a result, Kevin Gamblin returned to the oche to score 180 and win the final set.

Harvest Home twice came from behind to dispatch Baffins 5-4 in Division 4.

Bruce Duff put Baffins ahead before David Churcher and Phil King won for Harvest.

Baffins regained the lead through Dale Stockwell and Vic Wain before Ben Mowatt,

Terry Scullion and Bill Bevan secured victory for Harvest.

Baffins took the last leg as a consolation by Andy Holbrow.

Lawrence Arms overcame Fawcett Inn B 6-3 in Division 5.

Midge Standen won the opener for Fawcett but they were soon behind as Lawrence’s Tom Robson and Rob McDuff struck.

Fawcett’s Lom Ward squared the match only for Rob Michie, Ben Bashforth, Jon Stares and Gordon Smith to rattle off four on the trot for Lawrence.

Matt Eustace won the final clash for Fawcett.

Darren Barnes (Lord Chichester B) threw 14 and 17-dart legs along with a 180 while his team-mate Kevin Gilchrist finished legs in 15 and 18 darts.

Kevin Wilson (Milton Arms) notched a 16-darter, Paul Richmond (Clarence Gardens) registered a 17-dart effort, and there were 18-dart legs from Ian Pearce (Rose in June B), Sam Palmer, Del Thomson (both Shearer Arms) and Lee O’Donovan (Jolly Taxpayer C).

Ron Jafkins (Newcome Arms B) hit a 115 game-shot and Jason Wiggins (Oyster House B) checked-out on 109.

Cyril Hallett (Froddington Arms), Liam Jafkins (Newcome Arms B) and Jim Adams (Artillery Arms) all fired in maximums.