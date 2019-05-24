Adams is excited for Gym 01’s jolly boys’ outing to Margate for Killacam 16

Brian Adams believes Gym 01 can return from their jolly boys’ outing with five victories.

A quintet from the Fratton-based camp fight on Killacam 16 in Margate tomorrow.

Cameron Hardy (7-2) tops the bill against Sulaiman Al Mudhayan for the featherweight title.

Alex Bodnar is aiming to build on his debut victory against Maxime Giacalone in the 145lb division, while 6-0 flyweight Elliott Hoye is hoping for an 11th-hour replacement after Benoit Poittevin pulled out just 24 hours beforehand.

Meanwhile, flyweight Charlie Riccard and bantamweight Owen Kew have amateur battles against Jamie Gaudet and David Padieu respectively.

All five have difficult bouts but Adams feels they’re capable of triumphing.

Gym 01’s head MMA coach said: ‘All the boys have tough fights and will have solid tests.

‘They are all looking good and all five raring to go. They are super excited.

‘We could have five wins or five defeats because they are all tough.

‘Elliott’s opponent has pulled out today but they have given a poor excuse.

‘We are trying to find him a match and they think they will but it’s another typical situation.

‘Cam’s opponent is a really tough guy. He’s ranked top six in the middle east and number one in Egypt.

‘Alex is coming off the back of his debut against someone who is riding a five-fight winning streak.

‘Despite it being his second pro fight, he’s willing to take it on.

‘Even today there was the possibility of another opponent he’d face who had even more experience but turned it down.

‘Charlie and Owen are both always keen to get matched.

‘I’ve put their details to a number of promotions but it’s hard to get them matched.’

Hardy is looking to bounce back after losing to Harry Hardwick last month.

It was the first defeat of Royal Navy ace’s career since his pro debut.

However, Adams believes that reverse will benefit Hardy in the long run.

He added: ‘Cam made a couple of technical errors – basically he was taught a bit of a lesson on how to lose rounds.

‘The guy was a bit more wily, slowed Cam down and made him make mistakes which led to submission.

‘It wasn't anything that couldn't be fixed and within week we adjusted the little errors.

‘If they had a rematch, I’d put money on Cam to win.

‘I’d prefer him to lose that bout last month rather than in the future.

‘It didn't come down to skill but game management. His opponent has been in sport for 10 years but was only his sixth fight.

‘By time Cam is in the sport two years he’ll have had 10 fights in two years and we are taking calculated risks.

‘It’s like the Olympics. No-one cares if you get beat in the races beforehand if you win the Olympics.’