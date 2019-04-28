Adrian Birrell challenges Hampshire to bounce back from One-Day Cup setback

Adrian Birrell has challenged Hampshire to brush of their first Royal London One-Day Cup defeat of the campaign.

Ravi Bopara starred for Essex as they ran out comfortable 111-run victors at Chelmsford.

South African Rilee Rossouw smashed 93 but the visitors came up well short in their pursuit of 342.

Hampshire went into it having won the first four matches in this year’s competition.

And they will be looking to bounce back from the setback.

It leaves them second in the South Group table, with just two points separating the top five teams.

Leaders Somerset’s perfect start was also ended as they went down against Gloucestershire.

And first-team manager Birrell is keen for second-placed Hampshire to flourish in the remaining three One-Day Cup group games.

He said: ‘Somerset losing as well brings everyone else back into the pack. It evens things out and now we have to finish well in the last three matches.

‘We weren’t very good today. We didn’t start very well, we let the game get away from us and I think 341 was a little too much.

‘It is a concern when they get 190 in the last 20 overs and 110 in the last 10, that is what we usually do to the opposition.

‘Bopara and Tendo (Ryan ten Doeschate) are quality players.

‘They ran really well and they used the dimensions of the ground to their advantage.

‘I must say Siddle bowled exceptionally well and put us in trouble early.

‘He might have got the wickets but he put the pressure on us.

‘Saying that Rilee Rossouw was exceptional, he and Bergy’s partnership was outstanding and put us about 25 ahead of them at the same stage in the game.

‘But unfortunately we had too many wickets down.’