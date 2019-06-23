Afghanistan looking to repeat Ageas Bowl heroics but this time get first win in Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan are looking to produce another heroic performance as they take on Bangladesh at the Ageas Bowl on Monday after going close to a major upset against India at the same venue.

It is the final game to be played at Hampshire’s ground during this tournament and is expected to attract another large crowd.

Mohammed Shami’s final-over hat-trick ultimately extinguished Afghanistan’s challenge against India in a thrilling clash at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

But Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib believes his side are improving with each match and they will hope they can get their first win at the Cricket World Cup on Monday.

They showed so much positive intent and were so close against India and Naib admitted frustration he wasn’t able to shake hands with his hero as a winner after Virat Kohli’s India survived a major scare.

The Afghanistan captain said: ‘We're taking a lot of positives from here, when you’re playing this kind of team, you learn a lot of things.

‘I think we’re now getting better and better day by day.

‘India is always my favourite team and Kohli is my favourite player, so I’m sad to miss an opportunity to beat them.

‘At one time I thought we might win easily but to be that close is a big achievement for my team.’

On Saturday India emerged as 11-run winners at Hampshire’s home.

Overall it was great to see bowlers enjoy the spotlight in an instant classic for purists who like the ball to occasionally win the battle with the bat.

Skipper Gulbadin added: ‘We bowled really well but we didn’t take our responsibilities on the batting side.

‘The total was not that much but in the middle you need 80s or 100s. 30 or 25s are not enough.

‘Credit goes to Bumrah’s spell, that’s why he is the best in the world and Shami bowled really well in the final over too.’