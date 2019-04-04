Aiden Markram poised for Hampshire debut in County Championship opener against Essex

South African opener Aiden Markram is included in the squad as Hampshire prepare to get their County Championship campaign underway against Essex on Friday.

The 13-man party has been named, with a handful of new faces in contention to make their first championship appearance for James Vince’s side.

New recruits Keith Barker and James Fuller have had a positive pre-season and are both included, while overseas batsman Markram is in line to make his Hampshire debut after arriving at the Ageas Bowl earlier this week.

Fresh from their off-season exploits, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Dawson and Kyle Abbott are all available.

Vince is expected to continue in his opening role after a successful pre-season at the top of the order.

For Essex, Sir Alastair Cook, England’s all-time leading run-scorer who announced his international retirement last summer, returns this season and will be available for all domestic fixtures for the first time in more than a decade.

The left-hander will be a key figure at the top of the order.

Seamer Jamie Porter enjoyed another excellent year last summer, following up his 75-wicket 2017 season with a 58-wicket haul in 2018 and he’ll no doubt be crucial to their chances again this year.