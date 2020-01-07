Alfie Moth maintains flying form at Havant parkrun - James Collier reaches personal milestone

Have your say

Young gun Alfie Moth continued his fine run of results at the Havant parkrun with another flying performance.

The 15-17 age group category runner broke the tape in a personal best time of 18:45.

This was the fourth time in his past six visits to this particular event that the Havant Athletics Club runner has been first to finish.

He also went one better than his previous Havant parkrun visit, which saw him claim second spot in the event on December 28.

James Collier reached a fine personal milestone on his way to a fifth-placed finish.

He completed the course in a time of 19:49 on what was his 250th time participating in a parkrun.

Matthew Russell followed Moth home, securing second place overall (19:11).

Another Havant Athletics Club member, Craig Berryman, completed the top three (19:16).

City of Portsmouth Athletics Club’s Ellie Farrow was eighth overall and first female to finish (20:24).

n William Taylor had a double reason to celebrate in the latest Southsea parkrun.

The Portsmouth Joggers Club runner’s time of 18:28 was a personal best for him as he clocked up a half-century of events completed.

It was course Southsea first timer Alex Gurteen who would come out on top, though.

The Epsom & Ewell Harriers member broke the tape in a time of 17:57.

Ian Hayward, of The Breakfast Club, followed Gurteen across the finish line (18:13).

Another first time visitor to Southsea, Alex Higham came home in fourth (18:27).

Meanwhile, Defence Sports & Recreation runner Richard Adamson recorded a personal best time of 18:28 on his way to finishing fifth.

n Jack England needed no time to adapt to unfamiliar surroundings in the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

On his first visit to this particular course, the Winchester and District Athletics Club runner was first home in a time of 19:01.

George Sutherland was second to finish (19:42), while Havant Athletics Club’s Corin Bearpark completed the top three and was the first female home (20:02).