Alfie Moth made the most of home comforts on his way to victory in the Havant parkrun.

The Havant Athletics Club member was first to cross the line in a time of 19:04.

All of Moth’s 33 parkrun races have been at Havant.

And this particular victory was the third time the 15-17 age group runner had come home in first place in all of those appearances.

It was close at the top in this Havant parkrun, with just 19 seconds between the top four finishers.

Andrew Meredith completed the course in a time of 19:09 to come home in second.

First timers at the Havant parkrun made up the rest of the top four.

Mercia Fell Running Club’s Jon Newey was the third finish in a time of 19:16.

Meanwhile, Will Feline of Stubbington Green Runners came home eight seconds later to complete the top four.

n Three of the top four finishers in the Southsea parkrun recorded personal best course times.

Race winner Dan Slayford of Flyers Southend was the only one of the first four to finish unable to record a PB.

But he took the race honours with his time of 16:58.

Ross Partridge recorded a course PB (17:47) on his way to securing second spot.

Lingfield’s Tom Seller completed the top three, coming home in 17:52 which was also a course PB for him.

Fourth-placed finisher Felix Smithson also produced his best time in a Southsea parkrun.

But his time of 18:07 was not enough to see him break into the top three finishers.

n The Southampton Athletics Club duo of Matthieu Marshall and Steve Marcer impressed in their first time taking on the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

It was Marshall who came out on top, though, winning in a time of 16:47.

Mindaugas Sasnauskas prevented a Southampton Athletics Club one-two, finishing second in a time of 18:13.

Portsmouth Lakeside’s parkrun winner, Marshall’s, club-mate Marcer completed the top three (19:33).