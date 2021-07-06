Ali Malik’s six-wicket burst as Portsmouth & Southsea skittle Purbrook for 38 in Hampshire League

Purbrook 2nds bowler Sam Brown beats the bat during his side's loss to Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds. Picture: Mike Cooter

Malik bagged the last six wickets to fall - finishing with 6-15 off six overs - as Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds enjoyed a 165-run success in the Division 4 South fixture at Purbrook Heath.

No 8 Sam Brown (9) top scored for Purbrook, and he hit the only two boundaries of the innings as well.

Muhammad Ali (2-5 off five overs) had made early inroads into the Purbrook order by removing openers Wayne Musselwhite (2) and James Barber (5).

A tense moment for Portsmouth & Southsea's Tom Wheeler against Purbrook 2nds. Picture: Mike Cooter

It was the second successive game in which Purbrook had failed to reach three figures - they had been dismissed for 72 by Gosport Borough 2nds the week before and now occupy the last of the four relegation slots.

P & S only needed to take 10 wickets as James Harradine was absent.

Earlier, Romit Patel had impressed for the second week running.

He followed up a Hampshire League best 5-11 with the ball - against Railway Triangle - with a career best with the bat.

Romit Patel on his way to a career best 70 for Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds against Purbrook 2nds. Picture: Mike Cooter

Opening the innings, he struck 70 off as many balls, with 11 fours, putting on 122 for the first wicket with Tom Wheeler (39).

Owen Davies (4-35) and Wayne Musselwhite (3-38) impressed as P & S lost their last five wickets for 14 runs to be dismissed for 204.

They were Davies’ best-ever league figures while Musselwhite recorded his best haul since a 6-49 burst for Purbrook 2nds against Langley Manor 2nds in 2014.

Gosport Borough 2nds are up to second place following a two-wicket victory against Twyford.

It was a fine all-round team effort as no Borough bowler took more than two wickets and skipper Gavin King - one of six batsmen to reach double figures - top scored with 31.

Dale Paternotte (8-4-9-2) claimed the wicket of opening bat Cameron Park (46) as Twyford were allowed to recover from 96-6 to post 150-7 - wicket-keeper Nick Moreland, batting at No 8, hitting an unbeaten 38 off 23 balls.

Michael Gravells (30) and Joe Williams (24) helped King take Borough to their sixth win in seven completed games. There was a scare, though, when they slumped from 129-4 to 139-7.

Gosport’s next game is against a Solent Rangers side who defeated Waterlooville 2nds by 37 runs at Farlington.

Rangers wicket-keeper Dani Xavier, on only his second outing of the season, clubbed eight sixes and five fours en route to 87 before he was run out.

Parneeth Konidena (31) provided middle order support as Solent posted 193-9 after being inserted - Will Chrystal (2-22) and Nathan White (2-24) chief wicket-takers.

Ebin Varghese (2-23) impressed as Ville’s top five made just 40 between them in reply.

No 10 Chris Parker was the top scorer with the bat - he made 30 - while 31 extras helped Ville to 156 before they were all out in the 37th over.