Harrison Heath is proving to be a cue sports all-rounder.

In only his second week of playing league snooker, the 11-year-old compiled a personal best 15 break against Thomas Sharp at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

And he won the top group in the Junior Pool League.

With six wins apiece, Heath beat division one leader Rhys Pearce on the black in the final match of the session.

Rhys Daffin leads his brother Jake by half a point at the top of division two.

Meanwhile, Ryan Kneller has a chance to bag a division one spot in the Monday Junior Snooker League.

The division two leader won all four of his matches this week and has a six-point advantage over Ryan Wilson.

But a good run next Monday could see him finish the season in the top flight.

Samuel Laxton is on course to do the league double. The Wednesday champion leads Zak Truscott by six points at the top of division one.

The random draw for the first week of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League made for an interesting session.

The in-form Kneller beat Zak Truscott and won the top group.

But if he had also seen off Aaron Wilson in his last match, he’d be joint top of division one with defending champion Laxton.

Harry Wilson took the honours in the third group and is tied in second place.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.