Fareham Heathens ended their Hampshire Premier campaign with a comfortable 50-5 win over Gosport & Fareham II.

Player-coach Dave Wheaton had mixed feelings about the performance.

He said: ‘We started in buoyant mood and soon crossed the line to score.

‘Gosport were strong in their forwards and scored themselves with some go-forward ball from their large pack.

‘Our first-half performance was almost perfect with our support play and moving the ball out wide working really well to produce six tries.

‘After the interval poor decision making and straying from the game plan made for a very different performance.

‘Gosport never gave up and certainly made a game of things and began to test our defence in the latter stages.

‘We can’t afford these errors when we face Alton in the Hampshire plate final next on Saturday.’

Southsea Nomads sealed third spot in Hampshire two after being granted a five-point walk-over against Fareham Heathens seconds who couldn’t raise a side.

Captain, Ben Horrod praised the work of the club to keep improving.

He said: ‘It has been a great season for us, ending in our highest finish since I have been at the club.

‘Already we are looking forward to next season to try to surpass what we have achieved. It will take a lot of hard work to meet the expectations of our superb coaching team.

‘We also have to thank Ross from R.G Mobile Massage for his support on the sidelines. Without his expertise a number of our players wouldn’t have been able to play the number of games they did.’

The coaching team have been impressed by the commitment shown by the players.

Head coach Mike Westall added: ‘The players have developed massively as individuals and as a squad.

‘It has been a most enjoyable campaign for all involved.’