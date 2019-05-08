Andreas Robinson: Decision to leave Havant & Waterlooville based on looking after long-term career prospects 

Have your say

Andreas Robinson revealed he had to put his long-term career first after leaving the Hawks.

New manager Paul Doswell is insisting his players train three mornings during the week and that has seen the midfielder join the likes of Rory Williams, Mike Carter, Theo Lewis, Ryan Woodford, Ed Harris, Chris Paul and Jordan Rose in heading for the Westleigh Park exit.

Midfielder Andreas Robinson has joined the exodus from the Hawks due to the change in training times. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Robinson is currently studying for a physiotherapy degree at Winchester University and is going into his second year.

The 26-year-old wanted to stay at Westleigh Park and was offered a deal by the club.

However he can’t put a halt to his studies.

He said: ‘It has been a fantastic three-and-a-half years with the Hawks.

‘They wanted me to stay and offered me a good new contract.

‘I spoke with Paul Doswell but in the end my education has to come first.

‘Having come this far on my course I want to see it through. It will set me up for the future.

‘The second year involves a lot of placements and these are full-time.

‘I couldn’t guarantee I could train during the day.

‘There are no other clubs involved, it is just my situation.

‘Football is massive for me, I love it, and will continue to play part-time.’

Robinson joined the Hawks in 2015 and made 76 appearances in all competitions.

The popular figure provided a physical presence in the middle of the park and also scored some spectacular goals.

Particularly memorable this season were the two he scored at Barnet to earn the Hawks a 2-2 draw.

Robinson is sad to bring his time at Westleigh Park to an end.

He added: ‘I have a lot of respect for all the people at Havant.

‘Manager Lee Bradbury really looked after me and kept belief in my ability.

‘Because of this I feel I improved so much as a player and I owe him a huge debt.

‘I also had great backing from all the supporters and will always remember celebrating with them after my two goals at Barnet.’