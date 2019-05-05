Aneurin Donald delighted after dominant Hampshire win at Somerset ensures home semi-final in Royal London One-Day Cup

Aneurin Donald praised Hampshire’s resolve after a dominant win against Somerset ensured they achieved their target of topping the Royal London One-Day Cup south group.

The visitors won by seven wickets at Taunton.

The home side were bowled out in 40.2 overs for just 216 after winning the toss, George Bartlett top-scoring with 40, while Roelof van der Merwe contributed 38.

Kyle Abbott led an inspired bowling effort with three for 36.

In reply, Hampshire cruised to their seventh victory in eight group matches with more than 18 overs to spare, Aiden Markram leading the way with 61, Donald making 57 and Sam Northeast 51 not out.

After wrapping up the success Donald is now looking forward to taking the next step in pursuit of more one-day glory for the defending champions.

He said: ‘The aim was to secure a home semi-final and we have done that. We will keep an eye on other results, but we fancy ourselves against anyone at the Ageas Bowl.

‘It was a fantastic effort by our bowlers. Anytime you come to Taunton and restrict Somerset to around 220 you can feel pretty pleased.

‘I am delighted to have had the chance to show what I can do at the top of such a good batting line-up. It’s always nice to go into the knock-out stages of a competition in strong form and we now skip a stage, which is also great.’

Donald reached his half-century off 50 balls, with five fours and two sixes.