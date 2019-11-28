Ant and Lee at the double as Copnor claim long overdue second win in Portsmouth Snooker League

Copnor A&E bucked up their ideas to chalk up their first win since the opening day or the season in Division 1 of the Portsmouth Snooker League.

Scott Compton was at the helm in a 10-2 over Bellair A, the long-serving skipper knocking in a break of 52 to complete the win.

Mark Tillison got the hosts off to a good start before Ant Lacey and Lee Eden followed up with doubles.

Leaders Waterlooville A failed to shine against Craneswater Z in a 6-6 draw.

Ade Binding, Ian Carter and Mark Jones served the Southsea men well with two frames each.

Jamie Wilson and Frankie Jakeway rallied the home troops before Phil Watson (30) saved the day late on.

Portchester X came from behind to record a 7-5 win over Copnor D at Castle Street.

Wayne and Lee Rendle enjoyed early pickings for the citymen before a trio of Jason Tame, Mark Kingswell and Matt James turned it around .

Nick Fegan registered a 45 break for Emsworth A but Steve Hughes was no pushover and equalised for Cowplain Z.

Gavin Mengham restored the lead but it soon vanished as the consistent Dave Rees hit back.

The match could have gone either way but Wayne Brenchley decided the issue with two racks for a 7-5 success.

Post Office added another point to their advantage in Division 2 with an 8-4 at Copnor E. Then Phil Ledington cut the gap to 4-6 but Matt Paffett won the last two against John Oldfield.

Grant Vernon and Liam Melia got second-placed Craneswater R over the line against Waterlooville D by a 7-5 margin.

Craig Skeggs and Steve Wilson (30) had given the Highland Road side plenty of problems.

Waterlooville Xcels’ game against Pompey Royals ended with honours even.

Tony Horten and Andy Chambers won the first and last for the home team but Jon Challacombe and Dave Chivers dominated mid-match.

Tony Lee was on target against Craig Donegon to give Craneswater Q a 7-5 victory against Rob Derry's Waterlooville C, with all the other players winning a frame each.

Bellair X romped to a 9-3 home success over North End Bowls.

Rich Howell gave them the lead and Arfchie Archer stretched it with a double over Colin Elliott.

Paul Ashmorewon his two against Ian Pledge to put the icing on the proverbial cake.

Simon Fleming was the match-winner as Broadoak took control in Division 3.

He registered the only double as the Stationsiders beat Emsworth B 7-5 at Hilsea.

Waterlooville B strolled to a 9-3 at Leigh Park.

Ben Hounsome gave them a good start beforeMatt Johnson and Kelvin Connor wrapped up the last frames.

Cowplain B drew with Butler Boys. Will Garrett and Roy Steere scored for the hosts but Martin Andrea and Shaun Croxford remained undaunted .

Mel Davies and Ioan Moon kept Craneswater Dandy in front for a 7-5 win against Pompey Royals who relied on Jason Orchard .

Alexandra Bowls started well against Misfits with a Matt Sheath double before Tony Best beat Dean Bates for an 8-4 win.