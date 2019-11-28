Have your say

Archie Crump claimed top honours in the traditional trophy-day tournament in the Junior Pool League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

He overcame first-time finalist Keira Jackson to take silverware in the competition.

Jackson failed to win a single frame in the eight-strong round-robin stage.

But she then knocked out top seed and two-time league champion Rhys Pearce in the last-eight.

A win over Harrison Heath, who finished third, in Division One, followed in the semi-finals.

Division 2 champion Jake Daffin, seven, overcame Pearce in the plate final.

League organiser Tim Dunkley said: “It was fantastic and really encouraging to see so many family members at the presentation.

"It means a lot to the boys and girls."

Meanwhile, Billy Reid has taken a narrow lead in Division 1 of the Monday Junior Snooker League.

Top-group winner Reid has an identical record to Aaron Wilson but has the higher break – by one point.

Elodie Hall, 10, posted a personal best 11 against Harrison Heath.

Division 3 leader Daniel Bray knocked in his highest break of nine against newcomer Jack Saunders.

Thomas Sharp moved up to fourth place in Division 1 of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League after winning the second group on the head-to-head rule from Ryan Kneller.

Top-group winner Jamie Wilson smashed breaks of 90, 87 and 48 in his four frames.

Finn Kirby was undefeated in the third group and climbed to fifth in Division 2.

Division 1 frontrunner Samuel Laxton extended his advantage over Owen Jenkins to seven points.

Many of the club's members will be travelling to south London on Sunday for the third legs of the Cuestars under-21 gold, silver and bronze tours.

Elsewhere, Laxton qualified for the knockout stages for the first time on the EPSB under-20 regional development tour south.

The 14-year-old finished runner-up in his four-man round-robin group in the second leg at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

His run ended in a 2-0 defeat to home player Steven Hughes in the quarter-finals.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday as well as junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.