Armstrong sets the pace at Havant parkrun… New milestone for Charlotte

Have your say

Gary Armstrong led the way at Havant parkrun on Saturday with a strong run in first position.

The Denmead Striders runner has recorded some excellent times over various distances in races and is regularly to the fore in the parkruns in the area.

Tony Hoskinson enjoying the sunshine at Havant parkrun. Jackie Lloyd, right, finished second lady. Picture: Keith Woodland (250519-11)

His personal best is 18.03 for the undulating course and he’s done 144 parkruns in total.

Second was Gosport’s Mike Newnham who got a new personal best of 18.50 and third was Victory’s Havant regular Tom Hoskinson.

It was a big turnout for the event with 294 people completing the course at Staunton County Park. This total number of runners has only been beaten nine times in the 367 events held there.

Marjorie Huet-Martin, of Emsworth Joggers, finished first lady for the 16th time at Havant parkrun.

She completed the course in a time of 20.55 – only four seconds outside her personal best.

Jackie Lloyd, of Liss, finished second and third was Victory’s Zoe Gill.

Jonny Langley, of Portsmouth Joggers, had a good run. He’s been in brilliant form in the Hampshire Road Race League this year and he managed to tick off the sub 20 at Havant parkrun with a new personal best of 19.45.

Charlotte New joined the 50 milestone club. She runs for Itchen Spitfires and it was her first appearance at Havant parkrun. She does quite a lot of tourism and has been to 16 different venues as part of her 50.

It was the 320th Queen Elizabeth parkrun with 138 finishers. Paul Mitchinson led the way and Nicky Thomas, of Les Croupiers RC, finished first lady.

Michael Dawson was first with a new personal best of 17.21 at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun. Corin Bearpark finished first lady in 20.03.

Fareham parkrun welcomed 308 finishers and it was the 169th event.

Junior runner Peter Evans got an excellent new personal best of 18.33 to finish in first place, while Nicky Thomas, of Portsmouth Joggers, was the first lady.

At Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun Andy Simpson and Nikki Moxham led the charge and it was the 209th event with 515 finishers.

Peter Sansome finished first at Whiteley parkrun with Nikki Roebuck finishing first lady.

Steve Whiteland completed his 100th parkrun.

Alex Smith finished first in the 298th Southsea parkrun.

Emma Jolley was first lady and 451 people completed the seafront event.

A trio of runners all did their 100th parkruns.

Jason Smith, Howard Milner and Joseph Palmer all completed their century.