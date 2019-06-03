Artillery Arms record narrow success against Shearer Arms to escape relegation trouble

Have your say

Artillery Arms pulled away from Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division one’s relegation zone with a 5-4 victory over Shearer Arms.

Shane Filleul gave Artillery the initial advantage before Shearer stormed into a 4-1 lead with sets from Bruce Baker, Paul Slingsby, Del Thomson, with a 180, and Ricky Udy, writes Lee Todd.

But Artillery refused to roll over as Jim Adams started their fight back with an 18-dart leg and Steve Woodage and Darrell Manchip put them back on level terms.

Artillery were awarded the final set as a walkover for Peter Simpson.

Portland Arms sit second in division two following their 5-4 win against Clarence Gardens.

Nick Lamb won the opener for Clarence but despite his team-mate Dan Deniro hitting a 103 finish in the next set Gregorio Bartayres pulled Portland level.

James Miller and Lee Robertson made it 3-1 to Clarence before momentum swung to Portland who rattled off four on the trot through Joe Sweetman, Martin Carlyle, Richard Oliver and Keith Mayne.

Paul Richmond scored 180 as he took the last set as a consolation for Clarence.

British Queen came from behind to dispatch Phoenix North End C 5-4 in division three.

Phoenix took a 2-0 lead courtesy of Ian Vincent and James Adams but Steve Clarke and Bob Hatherley restored parity for Queen.

Jamie McCelland edged Phoenix back in from only for Michael Long and Mark Cunningham to put Queen 4-3 up.

Phoenix’s Andy Kelleher won the penultimate set to force a decider which Peter Vine won to earn Queen the points.

Duke of Devonshire led throughout their division four match against Baffins, eventually emerging as 6-3 victors.

Steve Houghton, Paul Simmonds and Len Eastland propelled Duke into a 3-0 lead before Piers Howorth got Baffins off the mark.

Andy Broadman put Duke within a leg of victory only for Dale Stockwell and Ian McNiven to win the next two sets and keep Baffins in the match.

But that was all Baffins could muster as Duke’s Gary Hewett and James Fyfield won the remaining ties to take the match.

Stag A maintained their 100-per-cent record in division five with a 5-4 triumph against Lord Chichester A.