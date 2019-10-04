Asher strikes gold as Locks Heath swimmers start new season in style

Locks Heath Swim Squad have started the new season in style.

A young, inexperienced team headed to Christchurch for a Novice Gala whilst the more experienced swimmers were in action at The James Moreno Meet at The Quays, Southampton.

Gold medallist Asher Fletcher

There the Locks squad collected 13 medals, including a gold for Asher Fletcher in the 9/10 years 50m breaststroke in a pb of 49.90.

Ruby Goddard amassed six silvers in the 50m Butterfly, 50m and 100m Backstroke, 50m and 100m Freestyle and the 200 Individual Medley.

There was also silver for Elizabeth Brown in the 100m Breaststroke and for Charlotte Aris in the 400m Freestyle. Aris also collected bronze in the 100m Butterfly.

Bronze also went to Joshua Beadsworth (50m Butterfly), Finley Taplin (200m Freestyle) and Lucy Selby (400m Freestyle).

Other LHSS swimmers were Isabel Barbary, Toby Ellis, Jacob Knapp, Daisy Smith, Sophie

Bagby and Leila McNamara.