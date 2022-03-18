Will Hartley rues a miss against Chichester 2nds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120322-66)

Portsmouth are now just three points adrift of second placed Hamble in Division 1 South with a game in hand. And the two teams meet in Hamble this weekend.

There was also victory for the men’s 2nds, who defeated Hamble thanks to a brace from Ryan Rochester.

Rochester opened the scoring in the first half from a Tristan Barnes pass before scoring with a precise reverse tomahawk in the bottom right corner after the break.

Portsmouth 3rds are guaranteed another season in South Central Division 5 South after a 2-1 success against Andover.

Against a side they had beaten 5-0 at home earlier in the season, Tom Love put them ahead midway through the opening half.

Alfie Hall doubled the advantage after the break before Andover bagged a late consolation. Jack Burn was Portsmouth’s man of the match for a strong defensive performance after returning from injury.

Champions Portsmouth 5ths thumped Chichester 6ths 6-1 in Division 2 Solent, and are now just one game away from an unbeaten campaign.

It was 4-0 at the interval thanks to goals from Dan Snelling (2), Elliott Nawn and Teddy Bissett.

After Chichester had pulled a goal back, Snelling completed his treble and skipper George Gale completed the half-dozen haul.

Portsmouth Women’s 1sts suffered a 2-1 loss to table-topping Trojans in Premier Division 2.

The game had started well, though, when Anne Eadie’s ball into the D found Katie Poulson-Pond to open the scoring.

Despite some great defensive play from Nadz Moore, Jess Smith, Sam Hassall and Molly McMaster, Trojans levelled from a penalty corner before finding a second-half winner.

Portsmouth 2nds won 4-0 at Basingstoke 4th in Division 2 South.

Player of the match Joni Duffus opened the scoring and defender turned forward Emily Dunkason added a second before the break.

Clair Hamson and Chloe-Jeane Parsley added further goals in the second half.

Portsmouth 4ths romped to a 6-2 victory over Isle of Wight 2nds in Division 2 Solent.

Zoe Lee and Michelle Hughes grabbed early goals with Hayley Saunders, Lee and Hughes making it 5-0 at half-time.

Portsmouth keeper Kirsty Harley was busier in the second half, but after conceding two consolations Lee completed her hat-trick.

Portsmouth 5ths claimed a 3-1 victory against Gosport Borough 2nds in Division 3 Solent - only their second success in 12 games.

They took the lead when Nicky Roch deflected in a Kate Kissling-Jones hit.

After Gosport had levelled, Amelia Munro restored Portsmouth’s lead with a superb solo goal, running virtually the length of the pitch.

Munro struck again in the second half after a Freya Hawkes shot had been saved.

