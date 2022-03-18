Avery at the double ahead of huge Portsmouth v Hamble fixture this weekend – Portsmouth Hockey Club round-up
Two goals from Stuart Avery and one from Will Hartley gave Portsmouth men’s 1sts a 3-2 South Central League victory over Chichester.
Portsmouth are now just three points adrift of second placed Hamble in Division 1 South with a game in hand. And the two teams meet in Hamble this weekend.
There was also victory for the men’s 2nds, who defeated Hamble thanks to a brace from Ryan Rochester.
Rochester opened the scoring in the first half from a Tristan Barnes pass before scoring with a precise reverse tomahawk in the bottom right corner after the break.
Portsmouth 3rds are guaranteed another season in South Central Division 5 South after a 2-1 success against Andover.
Against a side they had beaten 5-0 at home earlier in the season, Tom Love put them ahead midway through the opening half.
Alfie Hall doubled the advantage after the break before Andover bagged a late consolation. Jack Burn was Portsmouth’s man of the match for a strong defensive performance after returning from injury.
Champions Portsmouth 5ths thumped Chichester 6ths 6-1 in Division 2 Solent, and are now just one game away from an unbeaten campaign.
It was 4-0 at the interval thanks to goals from Dan Snelling (2), Elliott Nawn and Teddy Bissett.
After Chichester had pulled a goal back, Snelling completed his treble and skipper George Gale completed the half-dozen haul.
Portsmouth Women’s 1sts suffered a 2-1 loss to table-topping Trojans in Premier Division 2.
The game had started well, though, when Anne Eadie’s ball into the D found Katie Poulson-Pond to open the scoring.
Despite some great defensive play from Nadz Moore, Jess Smith, Sam Hassall and Molly McMaster, Trojans levelled from a penalty corner before finding a second-half winner.
Portsmouth 2nds won 4-0 at Basingstoke 4th in Division 2 South.
Player of the match Joni Duffus opened the scoring and defender turned forward Emily Dunkason added a second before the break.
Clair Hamson and Chloe-Jeane Parsley added further goals in the second half.
Portsmouth 4ths romped to a 6-2 victory over Isle of Wight 2nds in Division 2 Solent.
Zoe Lee and Michelle Hughes grabbed early goals with Hayley Saunders, Lee and Hughes making it 5-0 at half-time.
Portsmouth keeper Kirsty Harley was busier in the second half, but after conceding two consolations Lee completed her hat-trick.
Portsmouth 5ths claimed a 3-1 victory against Gosport Borough 2nds in Division 3 Solent - only their second success in 12 games.
They took the lead when Nicky Roch deflected in a Kate Kissling-Jones hit.
After Gosport had levelled, Amelia Munro restored Portsmouth’s lead with a superb solo goal, running virtually the length of the pitch.
Munro struck again in the second half after a Freya Hawkes shot had been saved.