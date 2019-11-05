Avery double helps Portsmouth maintain unbeaten start to the season

Stuart Avery scored twice as Portsmouth 1sts continued their unbeaten start to the Hampshire/Surrey season with a 3-1 win against London Edwardians 2nds.

He opened the scoring after LE had started confidently, dribbling into the D - leaving defenders in his wake - before rounding the keeper and flicking past the covering defender on the line.

Dave Sims in action for Portsmouth against Petersfield

Portsmouth, well marshalled by Pete Hayward, continued to defend stoutly in the second half while the central midfield duo of Chris Bollam and Niall Gray had excellent games protecting the defence.

After Gray doubled the lead with a well struck reverse stick shot, Portsmouth won a series of short corners and the final one was slipped to Avery to flick in his second goal.

Edwardians finally beat Chris Ball in the final minute.

Jacob Shucksmith struck twice to put Portsmouth 2nds in control at Haslemere, either side of an astonishing save by keeper Ed Smyth.

The Portsmouth defence holds strong against Hamble

The hosts clawed a goal back from a short corner on the half-time whistle and levelled from another corner after the restart.

The game became frantic at this point, and the umpires began issuing multiple cards. Neither team could capitalise on a numerical advantage, but Haslemere emerged 3-2 winners after a short corner was changed to a penalty stroke following an inventive piece of play from their forward.

Despite hard running from Dave Hanley and skills from Jake Jolliffe, the visitors could not fashion a Hampshire League Division 3 equaliser.

US Portsmouth were knocked off top spot in the table after their home game with Swanage was postponed, and Fleet & Ewshot beat third placed Southampton 2nds.

Gosport lost 5-1 at a Weymouth side collecting their first success of the season.

Paul Barnes scored all four goals as the 3rds twice came from behind to beat Southampton University at Furze Lane.

It was a real family affair as Barnes’ sons, Tristan and Owen, were also in the team.

Southampton took the lead before Barnes senior flicked in a leveller from a short corner.

After Southampton retook the lead, James Payne produced a tireless midfield display to stop them controlling the centre of the pitch with a calm Chris Wimshurst stepping in behind him to cover gaps.

Again Portsmouth fought back with Barnes beating a couple of players before levelling.

It was a different story in the second period as the purple shirts battered the Uni's goal in the early stages and a ball from James Martin made it easy for Barnes to complete his treble.

Jack Boswell and Dan Hayward caused mayhem down the right side before Tristan Barnes fed younger brother Owen at the top of the D.

He beat two players and squared the pass to his dad who smashed in his fourth goal.

In an effort to slow things down, Paul Barnes was green carded for a sweeping back stick and faced a three-minute sinbin. During that time, Southampton scored a scrappy late third.

Man of the match was jointly awarded to Owen Barnes and Paul Barnes.

Man of the match Jonny Brewster opened the scoring as the 4ths defeated Petersfield 3-1.

Will Duffy doubled the lead before half-time and Caleb Rowland added a third before Petersfield snatched a late consolation.

John Arnell struck the only goal five minutes from time as the 5ths defeated a Hamble 4ths XI who were unbeaten and top of the league.

John Pratt tapped in a consolation as Portsmouth Vets were beaten 4-1 at home by Newbury & Thatcham.

Andy Arnell was sin-binned for a while in the second half.