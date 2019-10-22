Avery nets twice as Portsmouth win seven-goal thriller against Old Cranleighans

Stu Avery struck twice as Portsmouth remained third in Division 1 of the Hampshire League with a 4-3 home win over lowly Old Cranleighans.

They had to come from behind to do it, though, after keeper Chris Ball was beaten early on.

Portsmouth levelled through a spectacular individual effort from man of the match Rob Hunt, who beat two defenders at full pace before flicking the ball past the onrushing keeper.

Avery put the hosts ahead for the first time before Cranleighans levelled from a short corner.

The goals continued to fly in and Pete Hayward restored Portsmouth’s lead by smashing home a short corner.

A lapse in concentration allowed Old Cranleighans to level once again, with Chris Butler inches away from connecting with Chris Palmer’s pass at the other end.

Avery had the final say, smashing home from a well-worked penalty corner move to give Portsmouth their third win in four league games.

Portsmouth 3rds collected their second Hampshire League Division 5 win in a row with a 6-3 home success against Petersfield 2nds.

Paul Barnes and Dan Snelling both scored twice, with Owen Barnes and Jacob Shucksmith also on target.

Jack Boswell was awarded Portsmouth’s man of the match award.

The 4ths’ game at the Isle of Wight was postponed, while the 5ths crashed 5-1 to Poole.

John Pratt struck a hat-trick as Portsmouth Vets romped to a 5-2 win against Havant Vets.

Portsmouth brought in Dave Simms, Bryan Hodges and Simon Payne, and took an early lead through Tim Schofield.

Havant struck back to lead before Pratt grabbed his first to level before half-time.

Schofield put Portsmouth in front soon after the restart and Pratt made it 4-2 after a trademark run from Schofield.

The Vets sealed their first win of the season when Dave Edwards fired into the D and Pratt deflected the shot in for his treble.

For his midfield dominance, Simms was awarded man of the match.

