Badger sets up Valkyries for comfortable home victory

A barnstorming first half performance set Portsmouth Valkyries on their way to a 32-0 win against Teddington Antlers in the Women’s Championship South West 2 at Rugby Camp.

Recent Royal Navy recruit Susan Badger claimed a hat-trick of tries on the wing.

Senior coach Mark Whitcher felt the display showed just why the Valkyries deserve to be playing at the higher level.

'It shows that we are more than capable of doing well at the higher level,' he said. 'We did all the work in the first half opening up a 27-0 lead at the break.

'Teddington couldn't live with our pace and outstanding offloading in the tackle.

'Our back row of Abbie Harding, Soppy Rosaman and Keeta Rowlands were excellent.

'Teddington raised their game in the second half and we could only add one more try.

'Our winger scored a hat-trick and she has shown the knack of being at the right place at the right time.

'Two of her tries were real wing finishes with defenders to beat and yards to make.

'There are plenty of games between now and Christmas and this display gives us confidence moving forward.

'We feel that we are just one or two wins away from being up there with the top sides.'

Badger scored her first try after five minutes following excellent work from Rowlands and Georgie Outhwaite.

The winger soon enjoyed a simpler finish after a line-out drive to the line created the close-range opportunity.

Hooker Lou Langton went under the posts from half-way with Megan Jones also getting in on the act soon afterwards.

Rosaman went over to complete the scoring before half-time.

The visitors produced a spirited response in the second half and managed to restrict the home side.

The Valkyries are in midweek action against the Royal Navy Development side at HMS Temeraire on Wednesday (7.30pm).

