Badminton club welcomes past and new members as it celebrates its 40th birthday

The Portsmouth Inter-Varsity Badminton Club is celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2019.

The club - based at the sports hall at Oaklands School in Waterlooville - used to be very active in local leagues, but now prefers to just play just weekly.

Club official Sue Hickman said: ‘We would like to let any past members know that they would be welcome to come and visit this season.

‘We have a small number of spaces for new members who are wanting a reasonably competitive game once a week.’

The next club night takes place on Monday, November 4. Anyone wishing to come along can contact Sue at sue_fairholme@hotmail.com

