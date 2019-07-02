Have your say

Baffins moved to within two points of division four leaders Froddington Arms as they beat them 6-3 in the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League.

Piers Howorth opened proceedings for Baffins, only for Paul Miller and Ron Waters to move Froddington ahead.

Baffins then took control, with Ian Bates, Dale Stockwell and Andy Holbrow giving them a 4-2 lead.

Dave Paul kept Froddington in the match, but it was to no avail as Mick Chandler and Vic Wain took the last two legs for Baffins.

Newcome Arms A bagged their first points of the season as they dispatched Barley Mow 5-4 in division five.

Mow took a 2-1 lead with legs from Andrew Lawson and Pete Roberts, after Ryan Revill had won the opener for Newcome.

Dave West and Geoff Cummings propelled Newcome back in front, but it was short-lived as Don Bromhead and Derek Lendrum struck for Mow.

However, Newcome refused to roll over as Paul Flannery pulled them level to force a decider which his team-mate Steve Wood won.

Admiral Drake B moved two points clear at the top of division one thanks to a 7-2 triumph over Pelham Arms.

Dennis Smith – 155 finish – and James Brooker both gave Drake early leads.

However, each time Pelham immediately pulled level with sets from Pete Huntley and Danny Harmer – 18-darter and 180.

But it was one-way traffic from there on, with Mike Symes, Gary Collis, Barry Stevens, Phil Harty and

Danny Smith rattling-off five on the trot for Drake to complete a convincing win, with Harty and Smith scoring 180s.

Newcome Arms B gained valuable points in division two’s relegation battle as they beat Phoenix Southsea 5-4 to pull level with them in the table.

Jim West and Tony Price put Newcome 2-1 up, with sets either side of a Phoenix win from Neil Loughton.

Phoenix took the lead for the first time as David Tait and John Lloyd put them 3-2 up, but Newcome wasted no further time in securing victory with Ron Neale, Gary Bone and Ron Farmer taking the next three sets to build an insurmountable lead.

Chris Tait scored 180 as he won a late consolation for Phoenix.

British Queen sit third in division three after they dispatched Lawrence Arms 6-3.

Alex Vernal gave Queen the initial lead, only for Lawrence’s Rob Michie to immediately cancel it out.

Queen then took control as Peter Vine, Michael Long, Nick Hatherley – 180 – and Billy Ryder were all on the mark to bag the points.

Liam Webb and John Stares won late consolations for Lawrence with sets either side of Bob Hatherley adding Queen’s sixth.

Dean Jones (Lord Chichester B), Shane Bailey (Lady Hamilton) Jamie Stewart (Phoenix North End B) all threw 16-dart legs, with Stewart scoring 180.

Connor Smith (Druids Arms A) notched a pair of 18-darters and a 106 finish, while there were also 18-dart efforts from Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B), Lee O’Donovan (Jolly Taxpayer C), Liam Jafkins (Rose in June C) and Joe Sweetman (Portland Arms).

Bruce Baker (Shearer Arms) hit a 149 finish, Ian Kilburn (The Tap) checked-out on 127 and David Smith (Jolly Taxpayer C) threw a 120 game-shot.

Allen Lloyd (Milton Arms) finished with 119, while Nigel Coleman (Druids Arms B) and David Clarke (Jolly Taxpayer B) had 112 and 109 check-outs respectively.

Dave Lock (Stag B) hit a 106 game-shot and 180 and Malcolm Sparks (Rose in June A) finished on 102.

Jon McCourbrie, Adam Fieldman (both Jolly Taxpayer C) and Craig Withey (Fawcett Inn B) all fired in maximums, while Michael Chandler (Lady Hamilton) notched a pair of 171 scores.