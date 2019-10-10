Baffins Milton Rovers edge through against Hampshire Premier League side Infinity

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers squeezed through their Portsmouth Senior Cup tie against Infinity last night.

They won 4-2 on penalties at the PMC Stadium after Tommy Scutt had grabbed an injury-time equaliser to make it 3-3, writes Kevin Ricketts.

The result was hard on the Hampshire Premier League table-toppers, whose 13-game season unbeaten run was ended with Baffins keeper Cameron Scott saving twice in the shoot-out.

Baffins three times levelled in normal time after Jamie White, Kev Cutter and Josh Cripps had given Infinity the lead.

Scutt struck the first with a solo effort before Blu Boam made it 2-2.

Into the shoot-out and Scott saved from both White and Carl Parker, as well as scoring a penalty himself.

That left Ashton Leigh to hold his nerve to convert his penalty and send Baffins through.

‘We made hard work of the game despite having lots of possession and dominating long periods,’ said Baffins boss Steve Leigh.

Infinity boss Danny Thompson tweeted: ‘Tough one to take but proud of my team who give it their all against a decent side who look to play the right way.’