Baker and Jolley defend their Hayling 10 titles in latest Hampshire Road Race League event

THE third round of the Hampshire Road Race League takes place this weekend with a sell-out entry of around 700 runners.

The annual Hayling 10 mile race starts at 9am from Bacon Lane, near the Community Centre, and generally sees some fast times.

Last season it wasn’t part of the Hampshire League, but still attracted a good field.

James Baker (Chichester AC) and Emma Jolley (City of Portsmouth) were first man and woman to finish in 54.09 and 1.01.26 respectively.

Jolley went on to retain the 2018/19 Hampshire Road Race individual ladies title,with club colleague Emma Jane Monteil - third in 2017/18 - runner-up.

Both Baker and Jolley will be defending their titles this weekend.

Denmead’s Julian Manning, who is also competing, has enjoyed some consistent years in the Hampshire League.

He won the men’s individual series in 2015/16 and was second in 2014/15, 2017/18 and 2018/19 and third in 2013/14.

Other recent Hayling 10 wins:

2017: Richard Waldron (Soton AC) 55.03, Jen Elkins (Soton AC) 58.27.

2016: James Hoad (Bedford) 51.43, Helen Buller (Worthing) 58.55.

2015: Richard Waldron (Soton AC) 54.55, Lesley Locks (Hart) 1.04.12.

2014: James Baker (Chichester) 52.37, Karen Andrews (Hedge End) 61.09.34.

After the Hayling 10, the next three rounds of the Hampshire Road Race League are also local - the Gosport Half on November 17, the Victory 5 on December 1 and the Stubbington 10k on January 12.

